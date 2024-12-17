Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: FIU 4-6, East Carolina 7-4

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will take on the FIU Panthers in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.3 points per game this season.

East Carolina is headed into Tuesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Wednesday. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Alabama. The Pirates didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

East Carolina's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C.J. Walker, who went 9 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and three blocks, and Cam Hayes, who earned 17 points. Hayes had some trouble finding his footing against S. Carolina last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, FIU beat Stetson 81-72 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Panthers.

Among those leading the charge was Jayden Brewer, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Asim Jones was another key player, earning 12 points plus two steals.

East Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 7-4. As for FIU, their victory ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: East Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.