Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Memphis 20-8, East Carolina 14-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Memphis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Memphis will stroll into this one as the favorite.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for Memphis' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They snuck past the Owls with a 78-74 win on Sunday.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to David Jones, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Jones didn't help Memphis' cause all that much against the 49ers last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Less helpful for Memphis was Jahvon Quinerly's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, East Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. The game between them and the Owls wasn't a total blowout, but with the Pirates falling 70-52 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. East Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, East Carolina got a solid performance out of RJ Felton, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 20-8 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-13.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pirates in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 69-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Memphis is a 4-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.