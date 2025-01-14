Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: North Texas 11-4, East Carolina 9-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the East Carolina Pirates and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

On Saturday, East Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 74-70 to Memphis. The Pirates haven't had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

East Carolina's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of C.J. Walker, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds, and RJ Felton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Walker a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%).

Even though they lost, East Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for North Texas, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. Everything went their way against Rice on Wednesday as North Texas made off with an 81-59 victory.

North Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brenen Lorient, who went 5 for 8 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, and Atin Wright, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points. Lorient continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Grant Newell was another key player, scoring ten points.

East Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for North Texas, they pushed their record up to 11-4 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: East Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given East Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.

East Carolina lost to North Texas at home by a decisive 84-69 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will East Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

North Texas has won both of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last year.