Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: South Carolina 7-1, East Carolina 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

East Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. South Carolina took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on East Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Pirates beat the Hawks 63-52. The victory made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

East Carolina's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ezra Ausar, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Felton was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, South Carolina's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 72-67 to the Tigers.

South Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from Meechie Johnson Jr., who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists. The matchup was Johnson Jr.'s third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Less helpful for South Carolina was B.J. Mack's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Pirates have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for the Gamecocks, their loss dropped their record down to 7-1.

While only East Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as East Carolina and South Carolina are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. East Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

South Carolina is a 5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.