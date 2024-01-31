Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: South Florida 12-5, East Carolina 11-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. South Florida is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact South Florida proved on Saturday. They took down the Roadrunners 89-72.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but East Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 70-64. The win made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

RJ Felton was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for East Carolina was Brandon Johnson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Bulls' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Pirates, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Florida ended up a good deal behind East Carolina in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 73-58. Can South Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.