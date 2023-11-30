Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: UNCW 5-1, East Carolina 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

What to Know

UNCW and East Carolina are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The UNCW Seahawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the East Carolina Pirates at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. UNCW might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Seahawks strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 71-55. The win was just what UNCW needed coming off of a 86-56 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 23.7% worse than the opposition, a fact East Carolina found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 81-59 punch to the gut against the Patriots.

The losses dropped the Seahawks to 5-1 and the Eagles to 1-6.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCW have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

UNCW was able to grind out a solid win over East Carolina in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 74-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCW since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

East Carolina and UNCW both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.