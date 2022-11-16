Who's Playing

Hampton @ East Carolina

Current Records: Hampton 0-1; East Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will stay at home another game and welcome the Hampton Pirates at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything went East Carolina's way against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday as they made off with a 77-57 win. East Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard RJ Felton led the charge as he had 23 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hampton made easy work of the Regent Royals this past Saturday and carried off an 89-60 victory.

Their wins bumped East Carolina to 2-0 and Hampton to 0-1. With both East Carolina and Hampton swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.