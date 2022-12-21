Who's Playing

High Point @ East Carolina

Current Records: High Point 8-3; East Carolina 8-4

What to Know

The High Point Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the East Carolina Pirates. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2018, where High Point won 55-52, we could be in for a big score.

The Panthers lost a heartbreaker to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. High Point fell just short of UNC-Wilmington by a score of 85-82.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday East Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. East Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over the Gamecocks, winning 64-56. Among those leading the charge for the Pirates was guard RJ Felton, who had 21 points. Felton had some trouble finding his footing against the Coppin State Eagles last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Panthers are now 8-3 while East Carolina sits at 8-4. East Carolina is 4-3 after wins this year, and High Point is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.