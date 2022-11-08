Who's Playing

Mercer @ East Carolina

The Mercer Bears and the East Carolina Pirates are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mercer (16-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start. East Carolina struggled last year, too, ending up 15-15.

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Mercer won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.