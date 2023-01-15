Who's Playing
South Florida @ East Carolina
Current Records: South Florida 7-10; East Carolina 10-8
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates won both of their matches against the South Florida Bulls last season (65-57 and 64-60) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Pirates and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
East Carolina was expected to have a tough go of it this past Wednesday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 83-55 punch to the gut against the Cincinnati Bearcats. One thing holding East Carolina back was the mediocre play of guard Quentin Diboundje, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, South Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 83-77 to the Houston Cougars. Guard Tyler Harris did his best for South Florida, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total).
The Pirates are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina State Bulldogs Nov. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-68. In other words, don't count the Bulls out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Pirates are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
East Carolina and South Florida both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
