Who's Playing

South Florida @ East Carolina

Current Records: South Florida 7-10; East Carolina 10-8

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates won both of their matches against the South Florida Bulls last season (65-57 and 64-60) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Pirates and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

East Carolina was expected to have a tough go of it this past Wednesday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 83-55 punch to the gut against the Cincinnati Bearcats. One thing holding East Carolina back was the mediocre play of guard Quentin Diboundje, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, South Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 83-77 to the Houston Cougars. Guard Tyler Harris did his best for South Florida, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total).

The Pirates are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina State Bulldogs Nov. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-68. In other words, don't count the Bulls out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

East Carolina and South Florida both have seven wins in their last 14 games.