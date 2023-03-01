Who's Playing
Tulane @ East Carolina
Current Records: Tulane 17-9; East Carolina 14-14
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with East Carolina winning the first 88-80 at home and the Green Wave taking the second 86-66.
Tulane came up short against the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday, falling 83-76. One thing holding Tulane back was the mediocre play of forward Kevin Cross, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, East Carolina lost to the Houston Cougars at home by a decisive 76-57 margin. Forward Ezra Ausar (15 points) and guard RJ Felton (13 points) were the top scorers for East Carolina.
The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Tulane against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Tulane is now 17-9 while East Carolina sits at 14-14. Tulane is 6-2 after losses this year, East Carolina 7-6.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Green Wave are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
East Carolina have won ten out of their last 14 games against Tulane.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Tulane 86 vs. East Carolina 66
- Jan 05, 2022 - East Carolina 88 vs. Tulane 80
- Jan 02, 2021 - Tulane 60 vs. East Carolina 56
- Dec 22, 2020 - East Carolina 68 vs. Tulane 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - East Carolina 81 vs. Tulane 67
- Jan 25, 2020 - East Carolina 81 vs. Tulane 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - East Carolina 85 vs. Tulane 81
- Jan 31, 2019 - East Carolina 66 vs. Tulane 65
- Feb 14, 2018 - East Carolina 82 vs. Tulane 80
- Jan 31, 2018 - Tulane 71 vs. East Carolina 69
- Feb 21, 2017 - East Carolina 76 vs. Tulane 73
- Feb 04, 2017 - East Carolina 74 vs. Tulane 65
- Feb 24, 2016 - East Carolina 79 vs. Tulane 73
- Feb 10, 2016 - Tulane 100 vs. East Carolina 92