Who's Playing

Tulane @ East Carolina

Current Records: Tulane 17-9; East Carolina 14-14

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with East Carolina winning the first 88-80 at home and the Green Wave taking the second 86-66.

Tulane came up short against the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday, falling 83-76. One thing holding Tulane back was the mediocre play of forward Kevin Cross, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, East Carolina lost to the Houston Cougars at home by a decisive 76-57 margin. Forward Ezra Ausar (15 points) and guard RJ Felton (13 points) were the top scorers for East Carolina.

The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Tulane against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Tulane is now 17-9 while East Carolina sits at 14-14. Tulane is 6-2 after losses this year, East Carolina 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

East Carolina have won ten out of their last 14 games against Tulane.