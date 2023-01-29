Who's Playing
Wichita State @ East Carolina
Current Records: Wichita State 10-10; East Carolina 11-10
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the East Carolina Pirates and the Wichita State Shockers will face off at noon ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Pirates were able to grind out a solid win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Tuesday, winning 76-66. East Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard RJ Felton, who had 23 points in addition to five boards, and forward Brandon Johnson, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Wichita State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 95-90 to the Tulane Green Wave. Despite their defeat, Wichita State got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Jaykwon Walton, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six assists, was the best among equals.
East Carolina is now 11-10 while the Shockers sit at 10-10. The Pirates are 5-5 after wins this year, and Wichita State is 6-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won six out of their last seven games against East Carolina.
- Dec 31, 2022 - East Carolina 79 vs. Wichita State 69
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wichita State 70 vs. East Carolina 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Wichita State 75 vs. East Carolina 69
- Mar 14, 2019 - Wichita State 73 vs. East Carolina 57
- Mar 05, 2019 - Wichita State 72 vs. East Carolina 55
- Feb 06, 2019 - Wichita State 65 vs. East Carolina 49
- Jan 11, 2018 - Wichita State 95 vs. East Carolina 60