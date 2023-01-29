Who's Playing

Wichita State @ East Carolina

Current Records: Wichita State 10-10; East Carolina 11-10

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the East Carolina Pirates and the Wichita State Shockers will face off at noon ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Pirates were able to grind out a solid win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Tuesday, winning 76-66. East Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard RJ Felton, who had 23 points in addition to five boards, and forward Brandon Johnson, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 95-90 to the Tulane Green Wave. Despite their defeat, Wichita State got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Jaykwon Walton, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six assists, was the best among equals.

East Carolina is now 11-10 while the Shockers sit at 10-10. The Pirates are 5-5 after wins this year, and Wichita State is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Wichita State have won six out of their last seven games against East Carolina.