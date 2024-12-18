Halftime Report

Abilene Christian is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 27-20 lead against East Texas A&M.

If Abilene Christian keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, East Texas A&M will have to make due with a 1-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: Abilene Christian 7-4, East Texas A&M 1-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats are taking a road trip to face off against the East Texas A&M Lions at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at East Texas A&M Field House. The Lions have the home-court advantage, but the Wildcats are expected to win by 8.5 points.

Abilene Christian will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points last Monday, then bounced right back against Hardin-Simmons on Saturday. Abilene Christian claimed a resounding 93-62 victory over Hardin-Simmons. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-27.

Abilene Christian smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. They took an 81-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Alabama.

Abilene Christian's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for East Texas A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 1-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Abilene Christian just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given Abilene Christian's sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Abilene Christian took their victory against East Texas A&M in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 83-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Abilene Christian since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Abilene Christian is a big 8.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Abilene Christian won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.