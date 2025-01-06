Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: Nicholls 8-6, East Texas A&M 2-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Nicholls Colonels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the East Texas A&M Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at East Texas A&M Field House. Things are looking good for Nicholls who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

Nicholls is headed into the match having just suffered their closest defeat since January 13, 2024 on Saturday. They fell just short of Northwestern State by a score of 68-66.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. 2025 welcomed they with a 75-56 beatdown courtesy of McNeese. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Lions in their matchups with the Cowboys: they've now lost four in a row.

Nicholls' defeat dropped their record down to 8-6. As for East Texas A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 2-12.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Nicholls has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9. Given Nicholls' sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nicholls took their win against East Texas A&M in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 72-51. Will Nicholls repeat their success, or does East Texas A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls is a solid 5.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls has won 4 out of their last 5 games against East Texas A&M.