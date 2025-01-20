Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: SE Louisiana 10-8, East Texas A&M 2-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the East Texas A&M Lions at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at East Texas A&M Field House. East Texas A&M took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on SE Louisiana, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, SE Louisiana dodged a bullet and finished off Northwestern State 65-64.

Even though they won, SE Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 82-73 to New Orleans. The game was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but the Lions couldn't quite close it out.

SE Louisiana has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for East Texas A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-16.

SE Louisiana came out on top in a nail-biter against East Texas A&M when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 79-77. Will SE Louisiana repeat their success, or does East Texas A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 3 out of their last 4 games against East Texas A&M.