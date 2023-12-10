Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 2-9, Eastern Illinois 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be playing at home against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Groniger Arena. The timing is sure in Eastern Illinois' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Cent. Arkansas has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Last Thursday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Jaguars at home as they won 75-58. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bears beat the Trojans 75-71 on Thursday. The win was just what Cent. Arkansas needed coming off of a 95-76 loss in their prior contest.

The victory got the Panthers back to even at 5-5. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 2-9.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Eastern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be Cent. Arkansas' tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a 5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

