Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-18, Eastern Illinois 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Lindenwood Lions and the Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Groniger Arena. Lindenwood is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Lindenwood found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Cougars on the road and fell 91-63. Lindenwood has struggled against the Cougars recently, as their game on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though Eastern Illinois has not done well against the Redhawks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Panthers took down the Redhawks 75-57.

The Lions have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-14.

Lindenwood will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Lindenwood came up short against the Panthers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 78-68. Can Lindenwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a big 8-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.