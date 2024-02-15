Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-17, Eastern Illinois 11-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

What to Know

Eastern Illinois is on a three-game streak of home losses, the Redhawks a 15-game streak of away losses (dating back to last season), but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 69-57 to the Eagles. Eastern Illinois has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

After soaring to a 19-point win in their last game, SE Missouri State came back down to earth on Saturday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 77-74. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat SE Missouri State has suffered against the Tigers since January 11, 2020.

The Panthers' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-14. As for the Redhawks, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Eastern Illinois came up short against the Redhawks in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 78-64. Will Eastern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.