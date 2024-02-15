Who's Playing
SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Eastern Illinois Panthers
Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-17, Eastern Illinois 11-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
What to Know
Eastern Illinois is on a three-game streak of home losses, the Redhawks a 15-game streak of away losses (dating back to last season), but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 69-57 to the Eagles. Eastern Illinois has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
After soaring to a 19-point win in their last game, SE Missouri State came back down to earth on Saturday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 77-74. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat SE Missouri State has suffered against the Tigers since January 11, 2020.
The Panthers' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-14. As for the Redhawks, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.
Eastern Illinois came up short against the Redhawks in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 78-64. Will Eastern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
SE Missouri State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 16, 2023 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 64
- Jan 28, 2023 - SE Missouri State 79 vs. Eastern Illinois 68
- Feb 05, 2022 - SE Missouri State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - SE Missouri State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - SE Missouri State 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 88
- Jan 30, 2021 - SE Missouri State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 44
- Feb 27, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 72 vs. SE Missouri State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - SE Missouri State 88 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - SE Missouri State 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 59