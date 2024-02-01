Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: UT Martin 12-9, Eastern Illinois 10-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UT Martin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. UT Martin is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Skyhawks earned a 76-67 win over the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-60 to the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Illinois in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost four in a row.

The Skyhawks' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: UT Martin have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given UT Martin's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Martin came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January, falling 79-72. Can UT Martin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UT Martin is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Illinois and UT Martin both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.