Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Western Illinois 11-6, Eastern Illinois 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 13th at Groniger Arena.

After soaring to 90 points the game before, Eastern Illinois faltered in their matchup on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Panthers lost to the Eagles, and the Panthers lost bad. The score wound up at 78-52. Eastern Illinois has not had much luck with Morehead State recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois waltzed into their game Thursday with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 73-64. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Western Illinois did.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 8-9. As for the Leathernecks, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Illinois came up short against Western Illinois when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 79-75. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Illinois.