Who's Playing

Ball State @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Ball State 4-4; Eastern Illinois 2-7

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lantz Arena. EIU should still be riding high after a win, while the Cardinals will be looking to get back in the win column.

Ball State lost 78-77 to the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Duquesne's guard Jimmy Clark III as the clock expired. Guard Jaylin Sellers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points.

Meanwhile, EIU took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 93-43 victory over the Blackburn Beavers.

Ball State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Cardinals are now 4-4 while the Panthers sit at 2-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Ball State ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.20% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, EIU has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Ball State's 9.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State have won both of the games they've played against Eastern Illinois in the last eight years.