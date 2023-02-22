Who's Playing
Morehead State @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: Morehead State 19-10; Eastern Illinois 9-20
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lantz Arena. EIU hasn't won a game against Morehead State since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was close but no cigar for EIU as they fell 81-77 to the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Morehead State strolled past the Lindenwood Lions with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 71-58.
EIU is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Panthers, who are 14-13 against the spread.
EIU came up short against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 69-59. Maybe EIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morehead State have won seven out of their last ten games against Eastern Illinois.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - Morehead State 82 vs. Eastern Illinois 46
- Dec 29, 2021 - Morehead State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Morehead State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 11, 2020 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Morehead State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 78
- Jan 04, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. Morehead State 52
- Jan 05, 2017 - Morehead State 85 vs. Eastern Illinois 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. Morehead State 82