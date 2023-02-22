Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Morehead State 19-10; Eastern Illinois 9-20

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lantz Arena. EIU hasn't won a game against Morehead State since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was close but no cigar for EIU as they fell 81-77 to the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Morehead State strolled past the Lindenwood Lions with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 71-58.

EIU is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Panthers, who are 14-13 against the spread.

EIU came up short against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 69-59. Maybe EIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morehead State have won seven out of their last ten games against Eastern Illinois.