Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 12-5; Eastern Illinois 6-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Eastern Illinois Panthers are heading back home. The Panthers and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Lantz Arena. EIU lost both of their matches to SIU-Edwardsville last season on scores of 53-66 and 52-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
EIU came up short against the Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, falling 69-59.
Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday SIU-Edwardsville proved too difficult a challenge. SIU-Edwardsville came out on top against the Screaming Eagles by a score of 69-62.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
SIU-Edwardsville's win lifted them to 12-5 while Eastern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-11. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if EIU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Illinois have won eight out of their last 14 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Feb 21, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. Eastern Illinois 52
- Jan 13, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. Eastern Illinois 53
- Feb 02, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 61
- Jan 26, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 52
- Feb 13, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 14, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 25, 2017 - SIU-Edwardsville 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - SIU-Edwardsville 72 vs. Eastern Illinois 64
- Jan 30, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 60 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 46