Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 12-5; Eastern Illinois 6-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Eastern Illinois Panthers are heading back home. The Panthers and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Lantz Arena. EIU lost both of their matches to SIU-Edwardsville last season on scores of 53-66 and 52-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

EIU came up short against the Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, falling 69-59.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday SIU-Edwardsville proved too difficult a challenge. SIU-Edwardsville came out on top against the Screaming Eagles by a score of 69-62.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

SIU-Edwardsville's win lifted them to 12-5 while Eastern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-11. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if EIU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won eight out of their last 14 games against SIU-Edwardsville.