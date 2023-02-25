Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 14-16; Eastern Illinois 9-21
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2021. EIU and Tennessee Tech will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lantz Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-63 to the Morehead State Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday, sneaking past 82-79.
EIU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 70-49 punch to the gut against Tennessee Tech in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe EIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 70 vs. Eastern Illinois 49
- Feb 10, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 73 vs. Eastern Illinois 62
- Feb 07, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 67
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 87 vs. Tennessee Tech 81
- Jan 18, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 79 vs. Tennessee Tech 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 68
- Dec 31, 2015 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 84