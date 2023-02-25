Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 14-16; Eastern Illinois 9-21

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2021. EIU and Tennessee Tech will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lantz Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-63 to the Morehead State Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday, sneaking past 82-79.

EIU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 70-49 punch to the gut against Tennessee Tech in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe EIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Illinois.