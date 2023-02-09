Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: UT Martin 15-10; Eastern Illinois 7-18

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks are on the road again Thursday and play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Lantz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Skyhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the Lindenwood Lions.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for EIU as they fell 65-61 to the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for EIU, who fell 78-74 when the teams previously met in January.

UT Martin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on UT Martin's opponents whenever they hit the road.

UT Martin didn't have too much trouble with EIU at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 91-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Skyhawks since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won nine out of their last 16 games against UT Martin.