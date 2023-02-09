Who's Playing
UT Martin @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: UT Martin 15-10; Eastern Illinois 7-18
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks are on the road again Thursday and play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Lantz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Skyhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the Lindenwood Lions.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for EIU as they fell 65-61 to the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for EIU, who fell 78-74 when the teams previously met in January.
UT Martin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on UT Martin's opponents whenever they hit the road.
UT Martin didn't have too much trouble with EIU at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 91-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Skyhawks since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
Odds
The Skyhawks are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Illinois have won nine out of their last 16 games against UT Martin.
- Jan 21, 2023 - UT Martin 91 vs. Eastern Illinois 78
- Feb 12, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 82 vs. UT Martin 70
- Jan 27, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 58 vs. UT Martin 53
- Feb 27, 2021 - UT Martin 73 vs. Eastern Illinois 68
- Jan 28, 2021 - UT Martin 51 vs. Eastern Illinois 41
- Feb 15, 2020 - UT Martin 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Jan 23, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 95 vs. UT Martin 83
- Mar 06, 2019 - UT Martin 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 66 vs. UT Martin 64
- Jan 03, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 92 vs. UT Martin 87
- Feb 17, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 64 vs. UT Martin 57
- Jan 18, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 80 vs. UT Martin 60
- Feb 09, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 81 vs. UT Martin 71
- Jan 19, 2017 - UT Martin 82 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
- Feb 18, 2016 - UT Martin 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 84
- Jan 28, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 82 vs. UT Martin 74