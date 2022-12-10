Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: Western Illinois 5-4; Eastern Illinois 2-8
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Western Illinois Leathernecks will be on the road. They will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Lantz Arena. WIU should still be riding high after a win, while EIU will be looking to get back in the win column.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Leathernecks and the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as WIU wrapped it up with an 84-73 victory at home.
Meanwhile, EIU ended up a good deal behind the Ball State Cardinals when they played on Wednesday, losing 76-59.
WIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WIU, who are 4-3 against the spread.
WIU's victory brought them up to 5-4 while EIU's loss pulled them down to 2-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WIU is 45th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. EIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
Odds
The Leathernecks are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Illinois have won seven out of their last 11 games against Western Illinois.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Western Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Dec 12, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 92 vs. Western Illinois 88
- Dec 16, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 85 vs. Western Illinois 47
- Dec 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 76 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Dec 19, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Nov 15, 2017 - Western Illinois 56 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Dec 10, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 63 vs. Western Illinois 49
- Nov 19, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 73 vs. Western Illinois 64
- Dec 12, 2015 - Western Illinois 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 57
- Nov 21, 2015 - Western Illinois 83 vs. Eastern Illinois 63