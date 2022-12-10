Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Western Illinois 5-4; Eastern Illinois 2-8

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Western Illinois Leathernecks will be on the road. They will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Lantz Arena. WIU should still be riding high after a win, while EIU will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Leathernecks and the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as WIU wrapped it up with an 84-73 victory at home.

Meanwhile, EIU ended up a good deal behind the Ball State Cardinals when they played on Wednesday, losing 76-59.

WIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WIU, who are 4-3 against the spread.

WIU's victory brought them up to 5-4 while EIU's loss pulled them down to 2-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WIU is 45th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. EIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Odds

The Leathernecks are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won seven out of their last 11 games against Western Illinois.