Chicago State Cougars @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Chicago State 11-17, Eastern Kentucky 13-11

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be playing at home against the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 87-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hatters.

Meanwhile, the Cougars suffered a bruising 78-55 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Chicago State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Colonels' defeat dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 11-17.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Cougars will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-2 against the spread).

Eastern Kentucky is a big 11.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

