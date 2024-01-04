Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Lipscomb 9-6, Eastern Kentucky 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Eastern Kentucky is heading back home. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena.

Eastern Kentucky was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 80-53 bruising that the Boilermakers dished out on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Kentucky has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Purdue racked up 20 assists.

Meanwhile, the Bisons sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Seminoles on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Lipscomb.

Lipscomb got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Will Pruitt out in front who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Joe Anderson was another key contributor, scoring six points along with ten assists.

The Colonels' loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-9. As for the Bisons, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against Lipscomb in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 75-62. Will Eastern Kentucky have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Lipscomb has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Eastern Kentucky.