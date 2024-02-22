Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: N. Alabama 13-14, Eastern Kentucky 15-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the N. Alabama Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, the Colonels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Knights, taking the game 75-65.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Alabama on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 87-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Governors.

The Colonels have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-14.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.7 points per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Eastern Kentucky beat the Lions 81-72 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N. Alabama.