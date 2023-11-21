Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Prairie View 3-2, Eastern Kentucky 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will stay at home for another game and welcome the Prairie View Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-74 to the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 78-66 victory over the Skyhawks on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Prairie View.

The Colonels' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Panthers, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 51.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against Prairie View in their previous meeting back in November of 2017, falling 80-70. Will Eastern Kentucky have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Prairie View won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.