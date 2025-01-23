Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Stetson 5-14, Eastern Kentucky 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Stetson Hatters are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena. The Colonels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Eastern Kentucky took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They skirted past Bellarmine 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Colonels have posted since February 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Stetson didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Western Georgia on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 82-78 victory.

Eastern Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 9-10. As for Stetson, their victory bumped their record up to 5-14.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Eastern Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stetson, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Stetson will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 11.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Stetson has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Eastern Kentucky.