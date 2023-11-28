Halftime Report

A win for Eastern Kentucky would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 38-32 lead against Troy.

If Eastern Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Troy will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Troy 3-3, Eastern Kentucky 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Troy has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Baptist Health Arena. Troy might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Trojans beat the Tigers 80-67.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Eastern Kentucky has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Trojans to 3-3 and the Tigers to 2-5.

Troy is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Troy and Eastern Kentucky are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Troy hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.5 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 94.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colonels, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Injury Report for Eastern Kentucky

Jackson Holt: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Troy

No Injury Information