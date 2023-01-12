Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 13-4; Eastern Kentucky 10-7

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at McBrayer Arena. The Colonels are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against the Liberty Flames on Sunday, sneaking past 62-59.

Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast made easy work of North Florida and carried off an 82-57 win.

Eastern Kentucky is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Colonels to 10-7 and the Eagles to 13-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.