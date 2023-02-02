Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ Eastern Kentucky
Current Records: Jacksonville State 10-13; Eastern Kentucky 14-9
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels lost both of their matches to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last season on scores of 65-76 and 68-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at McBrayer Arena. The Colonels are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Eastern Kentucky netted a 73-63 win over the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State strolled past the Austin Peay Governors with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 70-53.
Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Gamecocks have struggled against the spread on the road.
Their wins bumped the Colonels to 14-9 and Jacksonville State to 10-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
Odds
The Colonels are a big 8-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville State.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Jacksonville State 81 vs. Eastern Kentucky 68
- Jan 15, 2022 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 65
- Feb 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 86 vs. Jacksonville State 82
- Jan 07, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 69 vs. Jacksonville State 66
- Jan 23, 2020 - Eastern Kentucky 81 vs. Jacksonville State 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - Jacksonville State 80 vs. Eastern Kentucky 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - Jacksonville State 104 vs. Eastern Kentucky 101
- Jan 24, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 88 vs. Jacksonville State 70
- Jan 20, 2018 - Jacksonville State 68 vs. Eastern Kentucky 60
- Dec 28, 2017 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 58
- Feb 23, 2017 - Eastern Kentucky 68 vs. Jacksonville State 65
- Jan 26, 2017 - Eastern Kentucky 57 vs. Jacksonville State 52
- Feb 25, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 76 vs. Jacksonville State 54
- Jan 21, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 91 vs. Jacksonville State 88