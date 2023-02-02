Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Jacksonville State 10-13; Eastern Kentucky 14-9

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels lost both of their matches to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last season on scores of 65-76 and 68-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at McBrayer Arena. The Colonels are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Eastern Kentucky netted a 73-63 win over the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State strolled past the Austin Peay Governors with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 70-53.

Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Gamecocks have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped the Colonels to 14-9 and Jacksonville State to 10-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 8-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville State.