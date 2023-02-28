Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Eastern Kentucky

Regular Season Records: North Alabama 18-13; Eastern Kentucky 19-12

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the North Alabama Lions are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at McBrayer Arena in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. If the game is anything like North Alabama's 98-93 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

This past Friday, the Colonels narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Jacksonville Dolphins 56-52. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the Lions came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks this past Friday, falling 92-83.

Eastern Kentucky's victory lifted them to 19-12 while North Alabama's defeat dropped them down to 18-13. We'll see if Eastern Kentucky can repeat their recent success or if North Alabama bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Alabama have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Kentucky.