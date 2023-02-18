Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: North Alabama 17-11; Eastern Kentucky 18-10

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions are on the road again Saturday and play against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at McBrayer Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Lions winning the first 76-75 at home and Eastern Kentucky taking the second 80-76.

North Alabama didn't have too much trouble with the Bellarmine Knights on the road on Thursday as they won 70-57.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Eastern Kentucky and the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Eastern Kentucky wrapped it up with a 74-58 victory at home.

North Alabama is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Lions to 17-11 and the Colonels to 18-10. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama both have one win in their last two games.