Who's Playing

UNCG @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: UNCG 6-6; Eastern Kentucky 6-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UNCG Spartans will be on the road. They will take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET Thursday at McBrayer Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The sound you heard on Sunday was the absolute smackdown UNCG laid on the Warren Wilson Owls.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 win over the Radford Highlanders on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spartans are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-6. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- UNCG is 2-3 after wins, Eastern Kentucky 1-4 this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.