Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Ball State 8-8, Eastern Michigan 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Ball State Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the RedHawks and lost 71-54. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-8.

Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-68. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.

  • Feb 25, 2023 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Ball State 68
  • Feb 03, 2023 - Ball State 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 90
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Ball State 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Ball State 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
  • Mar 02, 2021 - Ball State 100 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Ball State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 55
  • Jan 14, 2020 - Ball State 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 52
  • Mar 11, 2019 - Ball State 61 vs. Eastern Michigan 43
  • Mar 05, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 61
  • Jan 08, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 84 vs. Ball State 82