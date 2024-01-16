Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Ball State 8-8, Eastern Michigan 8-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Ball State Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the RedHawks and lost 71-54. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-8.

Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-68. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.