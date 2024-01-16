Who's Playing
Ball State Cardinals @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Ball State 8-8, Eastern Michigan 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Ball State Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Saturday, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the RedHawks and lost 71-54. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.
Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.
The Eagles bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-8.
Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-68. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Ball State 68
- Feb 03, 2023 - Ball State 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 90
- Feb 26, 2022 - Ball State 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Ball State 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Ball State 100 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Ball State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 55
- Jan 14, 2020 - Ball State 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 52
- Mar 11, 2019 - Ball State 61 vs. Eastern Michigan 43
- Mar 05, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 84 vs. Ball State 82