Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 6-12, Eastern Michigan 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Eastern Michigan is 2-8 against Buffalo since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Michigan is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Ohio by a score of 94-87 on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Eastern Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Terry, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven assists. Those seven assists gave Terry a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Da'Sean Nelson, who went 9 for 14 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Buffalo faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against Akron, falling 90-58. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulls in their matchups with the Zips: they've now lost eight in a row.

Buffalo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ryan Sabol, who scored 15 points, and Noah Batchelor, who scored eight points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The win got Eastern Michigan back to even at 9-9. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Eastern Michigan came up short against Buffalo in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 78-69. Will Eastern Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Buffalo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.