Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 2-15, Eastern Michigan 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Buffalo is 9-1 against Eastern Michigan since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses apiece.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Cardinals, falling 87-59. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Broncos on Tuesday and lost 73-56.

The Bulls bumped their record down to 2-15 with that loss, which was their sixth straight at home. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 102-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for Buffalo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.