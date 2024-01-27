Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Buffalo 2-15, Eastern Michigan 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Buffalo is 9-1 against Eastern Michigan since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses apiece.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Cardinals, falling 87-59. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Broncos on Tuesday and lost 73-56.
The Bulls bumped their record down to 2-15 with that loss, which was their sixth straight at home. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.
Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 102-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for Buffalo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Buffalo 102 vs. Eastern Michigan 97
- Feb 17, 2022 - Buffalo 83 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Feb 08, 2022 - Buffalo 102 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 21, 2021 - Buffalo 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 77
- Feb 04, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Buffalo 62
- Jan 18, 2019 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 04, 2019 - Buffalo 74 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Buffalo 83 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Buffalo 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 70