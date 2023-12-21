Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Eastern Michigan looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Hampton 42-30.

If Eastern Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Hampton will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Hampton 4-7, Eastern Michigan 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will head out on the road to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Hampton is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates came up short against the Falcons and fell 75-65. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Hampton in their matchups with Bowling Green: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Michigan found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 83-66 bruising from the Wolverines. Eastern Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Eastern Michigan's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyson Acuff, who scored 24 points along with three steals, and Orlando Lovejoy who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Acuff has scored all season.

The Pirates' loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Hampton: they have a less-than-stellar 2-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.