Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-8, Eastern Michigan 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Illinois is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Huskies are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

N. Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past East-West 117-50 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-21.

N. Illinois was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as East-West only posted six.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan suffered a grim 86-64 loss to Davidson on Saturday. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-21.

N. Illinois' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Eastern Michigan, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season.

N. Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February, winning 76-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.