Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Oakland 5-5, Eastern Michigan 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Oakland has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Oakland might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Oakland last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Eagles strolled past the Lakers with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 68-53.

The Golden Grizzlies' loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Eagles, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 5-3 record.

Going forward, Oakland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oakland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oakland is a 5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Eastern Michigan.