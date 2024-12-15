Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: PFW 7-4, Eastern Michigan 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Despite being away, the Mastodons are looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

PFW is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since March 20th on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged IUI out 78-76. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mastodons.

Even though they won, PFW struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 89 points the game before, Eastern Michigan faltered in their game two weeks ago. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 76-54 walloping at the hands of Loyola Chi. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Eagles have suffered since January 30th.

Despite the defeat, Eastern Michigan had strong showings from Da'Sean Nelson, who scored 13 points along with six steals, and Christian Henry, who earned 21 points along with two steals. Eastern Michigan is 4-2 when Nelson posts three or more steals, but 1-2 otherwise. Less helpful for Eastern Michigan was Arne Osojnik's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

PFW's victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for Eastern Michigan, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-4.

PFW beat Eastern Michigan 74-67 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Does PFW have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

PFW is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

PFW won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.