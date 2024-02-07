Halftime Report
Toledo is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-37 lead against Eastern Michigan.
If Toledo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-8 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan will have to make due with a 9-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Toledo Rockets @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Toledo 14-8, Eastern Michigan 9-13
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $13.99
What to Know
Eastern Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Huskies and fell 76-66. Eastern Michigan has struggled against the Huskies recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Toledo unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Zips.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sonny Wilson, who scored 11 points.
The Eagles dropped their record down to 9-13 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for the Rockets, their loss dropped their record down to 14-8.
Eastern Michigan came up short against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 70-63. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Toledo is a big 11.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 149 points.
Series History
Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Toledo 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 24, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Toledo 96 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Dec 04, 2020 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Toledo 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 63