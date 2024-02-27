Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Western Michigan 10-17, Eastern Michigan 11-16
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Western Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Western Michigan has not done well against the Bulls recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went the Broncos' way against the Bulls as the Broncos made off with a 91-72 victory. That's two games straight that Western Michigan has won by exactly 19 points.
Even though Eastern Michigan has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles had just enough and edged the Cardinals out 58-56.
The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 10-17. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-16.
Western Michigan strolled past the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 73-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 23, 2024 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 56
- Feb 21, 2023 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Jan 10, 2023 - Western Michigan 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Mar 01, 2022 - Western Michigan 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 79
- Mar 05, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Mar 03, 2020 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Western Michigan 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 77 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 93 vs. Western Michigan 67