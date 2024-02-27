Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Western Michigan 10-17, Eastern Michigan 11-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Western Michigan has not done well against the Bulls recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went the Broncos' way against the Bulls as the Broncos made off with a 91-72 victory. That's two games straight that Western Michigan has won by exactly 19 points.

Even though Eastern Michigan has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles had just enough and edged the Cardinals out 58-56.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 10-17. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-16.

Western Michigan strolled past the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 73-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.