Who's Playing
Ball State @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Ball State 20-8; Eastern Michigan 7-21
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Ball State Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. EMU has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, winning 66-59.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Ball State and the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Cardinals wrapped it up with an 82-70 win at home.
Their wins bumped EMU to 7-21 and Ball State to 20-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ball State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Ball State 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 90
- Feb 26, 2022 - Ball State 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Ball State 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Ball State 100 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Ball State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 55
- Jan 14, 2020 - Ball State 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 52
- Mar 11, 2019 - Ball State 61 vs. Eastern Michigan 43
- Mar 05, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 84 vs. Ball State 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 58 vs. Ball State 41
- Jan 02, 2018 - Ball State 72 vs. Eastern Michigan 62
- Feb 21, 2017 - Ball State 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
- Jan 24, 2017 - Ball State 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 80
- Feb 27, 2016 - Ball State 115 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Jan 23, 2016 - Ball State 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 87