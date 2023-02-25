Who's Playing

Ball State @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Ball State 20-8; Eastern Michigan 7-21

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Ball State Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. EMU has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, winning 66-59.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Ball State and the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Cardinals wrapped it up with an 82-70 win at home.

Their wins bumped EMU to 7-21 and Ball State to 20-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.