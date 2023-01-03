Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Bowling Green 6-7; Eastern Michigan 3-10
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 1-7 against the Bowling Green Falcons since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Eagles and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. EMU is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
EMU came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Friday, falling 74-64. Guard Tyson Acuff had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 102-65 stomp they got at home against the Ohio Dominican Panthers last week.
Barring any buzzer beaters, EMU is expected to win a tight contest. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 4-8 ATS, to cover the spread.
The Eagles are now 3-10 while the Falcons sit at 6-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Bowling Green has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Bowling Green have won seven out of their last eight games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Feb 23, 2021 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 21, 2020 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Eastern Michigan 59
- Jan 22, 2019 - Bowling Green 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 10, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 53
- Jan 16, 2016 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79