Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Bowling Green 6-7; Eastern Michigan 3-10

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 1-7 against the Bowling Green Falcons since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Eagles and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. EMU is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

EMU came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Friday, falling 74-64. Guard Tyson Acuff had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 102-65 stomp they got at home against the Ohio Dominican Panthers last week.

Barring any buzzer beaters, EMU is expected to win a tight contest. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 4-8 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Eagles are now 3-10 while the Falcons sit at 6-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Bowling Green has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bowling Green have won seven out of their last eight games against Eastern Michigan.