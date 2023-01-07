Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Central Michigan 6-8; Eastern Michigan 3-11

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles won both of their matches against the Central Michigan Chippewas last season (99-68 and 75-70) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. EMU and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Chippewas should still be riding high after a victory, while EMU will be looking to get back in the win column.

A win for EMU just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 91-65 beatdown courtesy of the Bowling Green Falcons. Guard Noah Farrakhan had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, CMU didn't have too much trouble with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at home on Tuesday as they won 68-56. The Chippewas' guard Jesse Zarzuela looked sharp as he had 19 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Eagles are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

EMU is now 3-11 while CMU sits at 6-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won ten out of their last 14 games against Central Michigan.