Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Northern Illinois 6-12; Eastern Michigan 4-14
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Huskies winning the first 77-70 at home and EMU taking the second 74-72.
NIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, sneaking past 81-77.
Meanwhile, EMU ended up a good deal behind the Kent State Golden Flashes when they played on Tuesday, losing 77-63.
NIU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with NIU, who are 8-8 against the spread.
The Huskies are now 6-12 while the Eagles sit at 4-14. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: NIU is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.7 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 74 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - Northern Illinois 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 70
- Feb 27, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 91 vs. Northern Illinois 57
- Feb 25, 2020 - Northern Illinois 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 09, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 57 vs. Northern Illinois 49
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 82 vs. Northern Illinois 53
- Jan 13, 2018 - Northern Illinois 72 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Mar 06, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 72 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 84 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Northern Illinois 81 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Mar 01, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Northern Illinois 71
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 63