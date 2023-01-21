Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 6-12; Eastern Michigan 4-14

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Huskies winning the first 77-70 at home and EMU taking the second 74-72.

NIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, sneaking past 81-77.

Meanwhile, EMU ended up a good deal behind the Kent State Golden Flashes when they played on Tuesday, losing 77-63.

NIU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with NIU, who are 8-8 against the spread.

The Huskies are now 6-12 while the Eagles sit at 4-14. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: NIU is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.7 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.